Lamar knocks off East Texas A&M 65-55

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos’ 13 points helped Lamar defeat East Texas A&M 65-55 on Saturday.

Marmolejos shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Cardinals (16-10, 11-4 Southland Conference). Andrew Holifield scored 10 points while going 3 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Adam Hamilton finished 3 of 5 from the floor to finish with eight points.

The Lions (3-23, 1-14) were led in scoring by TJ Thomas, who finished with 11 points, four assists and four steals. East Texas A&M also got 10 points, four assists and three steals from Evan Phelps. Chris Adlam had seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Lamar visits Northwestern State and East Texas A&M plays Stephen F. Austin at home.

