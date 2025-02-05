Lamar hosts Texas A&M-CC following Dean’s 29-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-11, 3-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (14-6, 9-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-11, 3-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (14-6, 9-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Texas A&M-CC after Sabria Dean scored 29 points in Lamar’s 72-66 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Cardinals have gone 10-0 in home games. Lamar is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Islanders are 3-8 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC ranks sixth in the Southland with 13.0 assists per game led by Mireia Aguado averaging 3.1.

Lamar makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (33.7%). Texas A&M-CC averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Lamar gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: R’Mani Taylor is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Dean is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aguado is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Islanders: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

