Lamar hosts conference rival Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10, 8-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (14-10, 9-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Texas A&M-CC in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Cardinals are 8-3 on their home court. Lamar leads the Southland with 14.0 fast break points.

The Islanders have gone 8-5 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Lamar is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.4% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Marmolejos is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 15 points. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Isaac Williams is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Islanders. Garry Clark is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

