Lamar faces McNeese, looks for 6th straight win

McNeese Cowgirls (10-19, 5-13 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (20-7, 15-3 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

McNeese Cowgirls (10-19, 5-13 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (20-7, 15-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on McNeese.

The Cardinals have gone 12-1 in home games. Lamar ranks second in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Cowgirls are 5-13 in conference play. McNeese is fourth in the Southland with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mireia Yespes averaging 5.0.

Lamar scores 67.8 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 67.2 McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Cowgirls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 12.9 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiayra Ellis is scoring 9.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 61.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.