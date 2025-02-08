Lamar defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 70-68

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 19 points as Lamar beat UT Rio Grande Valley 70-68 on Saturday night.…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 19 points as Lamar beat UT Rio Grande Valley 70-68 on Saturday night.

Marmolejos shot 5 for 13 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (14-10, 9-4 Southland Conference). Errol White scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Andrew Holifield shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Howard Fleming Jr. led the way for the Vaqueros (13-11, 5-8) with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. K.T. Raimey added 13 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. Cliff Davis also had 12 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Monday. Lamar hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UT Rio Grande Valley travels to play Stephen F. Austin.

