Lakhin and Clemson host North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces North Carolina after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Clemson’s 77-71 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 in home games. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Tar Heels are 7-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Trimble averaging 4.0.

Clemson’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina scores 13.3 more points per game (80.6) than Clemson gives up (67.3).

The Tigers and Tar Heels square off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Chauncey Wiggins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trimble is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

