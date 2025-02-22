Lafayette wins 78-70 over Lehigh

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Lehigh 78-70 on Saturday night. Williams shot 6…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Lehigh 78-70 on Saturday night.

Williams shot 6 for 18 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Leopards (11-18, 6-10 Patriot League). Justin Vander Baan added 17 points while going 5 of 11 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Andrew Phillips had 14 points and shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Mountain Hawks (10-17, 5-11) were led by Hank Alvey, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 14 points and five assists for Lehigh. Nasir Whitlock finished with 13 points.

