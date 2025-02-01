Lafayette visits Woodward and Colgate

Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 3-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 3-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Lafayette after Jeff Woodward scored 22 points in Colgate’s 84-72 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders have gone 6-2 in home games. Colgate has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Leopards have gone 3-6 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 68.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Colgate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is scoring 11.7 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Raiders. Woodward is averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 64.2% over the last 10 games.

Justin Vander Baan is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

