Lafayette visits Rogers and American

Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at American Eagles (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Lafayette after Matt Rogers scored 27 points in American’s 78-75 overtime victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Eagles are 8-1 on their home court. American is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 5-7 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is 1-4 in one-possession games.

American averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Rogers is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games.

Justin Vander Baan is scoring 12.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Leopards. Alex Chaikin is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.