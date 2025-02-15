Lafayette visits Bucknell after Kiewiet’s 27-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (7-16, 4-8 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (13-10, 8-4 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette…

Lafayette Leopards (7-16, 4-8 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (13-10, 8-4 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Bucknell after Teresa Kiewiet scored 27 points in Lafayette’s 72-55 victory over the American Eagles.

The Bison are 8-3 on their home court. Bucknell ranks seventh in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 28.5 rebounds. Ashley Sofilkanich leads the Bison with 8.7 boards.

The Leopards are 4-8 in conference play. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.0.

Bucknell’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Leopards square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Sabino is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Sofilkanich is averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games.

Abby Antognoli averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Kiewiet is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.