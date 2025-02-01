Lafayette secures 76-61 win over Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Caleb Williams’ 20 points helped Lafayette defeat Colgate 76-61 on Saturday. Williams added nine rebounds for…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Caleb Williams’ 20 points helped Lafayette defeat Colgate 76-61 on Saturday.

Williams added nine rebounds for the Leopards (9-14, 4-6 Patriot League). Alex Chaikin shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 18 points. Mark Butler shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jeff Woodward led the way for the Raiders (9-14, 6-4) with 11 points. Josh Ahayere added 11 points for Colgate. Nicolas Louis-Jacques had nine points and two steals.

Lafayette’s next game is Wednesday against Loyola (MD) at home, and Colgate visits Lehigh on Monday.

