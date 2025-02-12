Lafayette, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to host Foster and the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (10-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (10-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-12, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Foster and Texas State visit Erica Lafayette and Louisiana in Sun Belt play.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 9-4 at home. Louisiana scores 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 4-8 in Sun Belt play. Texas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Destiny Terrell averaging 7.2.

Louisiana’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 62.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 62.1 Louisiana allows.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bobcats square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lafayette is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Nubia Imani Benedith is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Foster is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Terrell is averaging 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

