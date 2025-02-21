Lafayette hosts Albrecht and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (22-4, 13-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-18, 4-10 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (22-4, 13-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-18, 4-10 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Lafayette after Maddie Albrecht scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 73-59 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Leopards are 4-8 on their home court. Lafayette allows 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 13-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh leads the Patriot scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.

Lafayette is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, the same percentage Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

The Leopards and Mountain Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Albrecht is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 10-0, averaging 69.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

