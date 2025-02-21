Lafayette faces conference foe Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-16, 5-10 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 5-10 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-16, 5-10 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 5-10 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette host Cam Gillus and Lehigh in Patriot League play Saturday.

The Leopards are 7-6 on their home court. Lafayette is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-10 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot League with 28.6 rebounds per game led by Hank Alvey averaging 4.6.

Lafayette averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 69.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 69.1 Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.