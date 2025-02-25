Ladine leads Washington against Minnesota after 28-point showing

Washington Huskies (16-12, 7-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-8, 8-8 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (16-12, 7-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-8, 8-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Minnesota after Elle Ladine scored 28 points in Washington’s 83-62 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 13-3 at home. Minnesota averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 7-9 in Big Ten play. Washington has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Minnesota averages 74.8 points, 10.1 more per game than the 64.7 Washington gives up. Washington averages 13.3 more points per game (73.1) than Minnesota allows to opponents (59.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ladine averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Dalayah Daniels is averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

