La Salle visits VCU following Shulga’s 20-point game

La Salle Explorers (12-10, 4-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-5, 7-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays La Salle after Max Shulga scored 20 points in VCU’s 90-49 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams have gone 11-0 in home games. VCU scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Explorers are 4-6 in A-10 play. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 4.8.

VCU is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Explorers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Clark is averaging 8.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rams. Joseph Bamisile is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 15.7 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

