La Salle hosts George Washington after Castro’s 21-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-6, 4-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-10, 3-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-6, 4-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-10, 3-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces La Salle after Rafael Castro scored 21 points in George Washington’s 75-66 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Explorers are 8-2 on their home court. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 4.9.

The Revolutionaries are 4-4 in A-10 play. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Castro averaging 3.8.

La Salle scores 75.1 points, 7.2 more per game than the 67.9 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 15.6 points for the Explorers. Daeshon Shepherd is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Revolutionaries. Castro is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.