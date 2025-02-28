La Salle Explorers take on the VCU Rams on 7-game losing streak

VCU Rams (12-17, 6-11 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-22, 2-15 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

VCU Rams (12-17, 6-11 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-22, 2-15 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks to end its seven-game skid when the Explorers play VCU.

The Explorers have gone 4-9 in home games. La Salle is 3-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rams are 6-11 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 7-12 record against teams above .500.

La Salle’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.4 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 58.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 68.0 La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals. Zoli Khalil is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

