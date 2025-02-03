Kyle Pulliam scores 18 to lead William & Mary over Charleston 90-75

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Pulliam scored 18 points off of the bench to lead William & Mary to a…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Pulliam scored 18 points off of the bench to lead William & Mary to a 90-75 victory over Charleston on Monday night.

Pulliam shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (14-9, 8-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Isaiah Mbeng had 12 points and Gabe Dorsey scored 11.

The Cougars (17-6, 7-3) were led by Derrin Boyd with 21 points and five assists. Ante Brzovic added 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Justas Stonkus scored 13.

William & Mary carried a slim two-point lead into halftime and Noah Collier led the way with 10 points. William & Mary pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 12 points. Mbeng scored all of his points in the second half to help the Tribe stay in front.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.