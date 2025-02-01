Koroma leads Le Moyne against Wagner after 21-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-15, 2-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-10, 3-5 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-15, 2-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-10, 3-5 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Wagner after Dwayne Koroma scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 78-74 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks have gone 6-4 in home games. Wagner is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 2-5 in conference play. Le Moyne ranks fourth in the NEC scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Koroma averaging 10.8.

Wagner is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Koroma is averaging 11.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.