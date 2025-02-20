Koroma, Le Moyne Dolphins host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-17, 5-8 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-18, 4-8 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-17, 5-8 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-18, 4-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Le Moyne and Saint Francis (PA) will play on Thursday.

The Dolphins are 6-5 in home games. Le Moyne is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash have gone 5-8 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

Le Moyne averages 74.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.0 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Dolphins. Robby Carmody is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Riley Parker is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Red Flash. Valentino Pinedo is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

