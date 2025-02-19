Koonce leads Cal Poly against UCSD after 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (22-4, 12-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-16, 4-10 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSD Tritons (22-4, 12-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-16, 4-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts UCSD after Owen Koonce scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 89-85 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs have gone 6-4 at home. Cal Poly averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tritons have gone 12-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks third in the Big West with 15.4 assists per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 3.4.

Cal Poly scores 79.8 points, 17.3 more per game than the 62.5 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koonce is averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tait-Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

