Koonce and Cal Poly host UC Riverside

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-14, 2-8 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-8, 7-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UC Riverside after Owen Koonce scored 28 points in Cal Poly’s 90-81 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Highlanders have gone 9-1 in home games. UC Riverside is third in the Big West with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 2.5.

The Mustangs are 2-8 in Big West play. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Koonce averaging 3.7.

UC Riverside is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 20 points and four assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the past 10 games.

Jarred Hyder is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists. Koonce is averaging 17.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

