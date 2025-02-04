Konan Niederhauser leads Penn State against Minnesota after 21-point outing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday,…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Minnesota after Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 21 points in Penn State’s 83-64 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions are 10-3 on their home court. Penn State ranks eighth in college basketball with 41.0 points in the paint led by Konan Niederhauser averaging 9.5.

The Golden Gophers are 3-8 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Penn State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Penn State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

