Konan Niederhauser and Penn State host Indiana

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Indiana after Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 24 points in Penn State’s 69-60 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers are 12-4 on their home court. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 15.6 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.2.

The Nittany Lions are 5-12 in Big Ten play. Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Adrian Baldwin Jr. averaging 7.3.

Indiana’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Baldwin is averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.