Koenen and North Dakota State host Denver

North Dakota State Bison (16-9, 8-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-17, 1-11 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays Denver after Avery Koenen scored 29 points in North Dakota State’s 65-60 loss to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Pioneers are 8-7 in home games. Denver is sixth in the Summit with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jojo Jones averaging 5.8.

The Bison are 8-4 in conference play. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Denver averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 3.9 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 68.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 67.2 Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Bison square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Emma Smith is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koenen is averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

