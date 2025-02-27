Kochera leads Davidson against VCU after 22-point game

Davidson Wildcats (16-12, 6-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (23-5, 13-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson…

Davidson Wildcats (16-12, 6-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (23-5, 13-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits VCU after Connor Kochera scored 22 points in Davidson’s 57-56 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams are 14-0 on their home court. VCU is 18-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 6-9 in conference games. Davidson averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

VCU averages 78.2 points, 8.2 more per game than the 70.0 Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Clark is averaging 8.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bobby Durkin is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. Reed Bailey is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

