Knudsen leads Illinois State against Missouri State after 25-point game

Missouri State Bears (16-4, 8-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (13-7, 7-2 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Missouri State after Elyce Knudsen scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 78-60 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Redbirds have gone 7-3 in home games. Illinois State is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 8-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Illinois State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Missouri State averages 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than Illinois State allows to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redbirds. Knudsen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lacy Stokes is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Sarah Linthacum is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

