Knox, Alabama State Hornets to visit Thomas, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Alabama State Hornets (8-12, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-13, 4-3 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama State Hornets (8-12, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-13, 4-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Amarr Knox and Alabama State take on Tre Thomas and Bethune-Cookman in SWAC play Saturday.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets have gone 4-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 0-8 record against teams over .500.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 75.4 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.2 Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

