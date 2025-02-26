Kneepkens leads Utah against No. 18 West Virginia after 25-point game

Utah Utes (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (21-6, 11-5 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Utah Utes (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (21-6, 11-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 18 West Virginia after Gianna Kneepkens scored 25 points in Utah’s 92-65 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 15-0 at home. West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 with 37.0 points per game in the paint led by JJ Quinerly averaging 9.2.

The Utes are 12-4 in conference play. Utah is sixth in the Big 12 allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

West Virginia averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Utah gives up. Utah scores 24.0 more points per game (78.3) than West Virginia allows (54.3).

The Mountaineers and Utes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinerly is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kneepkens is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Maye Toure is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

