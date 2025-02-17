Kneepkens and Utah host No. 20 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (20-5, 11-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts No. 20 Oklahoma State after Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points in Utah’s 98-62 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Utes are 13-1 on their home court. Utah ranks ninth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Ines Vieira averaging 5.0.

The Cowgirls have gone 10-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State ranks third in the Big 12 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Stailee Heard averaging 6.4.

Utah averages 78.3 points, 19.4 more per game than the 58.9 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah allows.

The Utes and Cowgirls match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maye Toure is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Utes. Kneepkens is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Wooten is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowgirls. Heard is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

