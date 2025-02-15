King’s 16 lead North Carolina Central over Coppin State 71-59

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King scored 16 points as North Carolina Central beat Coppin State 71-59 on Saturday night.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King scored 16 points as North Carolina Central beat Coppin State 71-59 on Saturday night.

King shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (11-14, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Aquan Smart scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Floyd Rideau had nine points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Eagles (4-19, 2-6) were led by Peter Oduro, who posted 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Toby Nnadozie added 13 points and four steals for Coppin State. Khali Horton also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. North Carolina Central hosts Morgan State and Coppin State goes on the road to play South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

