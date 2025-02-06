King scores 28, Northeastern knocks off Hofstra 77-68

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Rashad King’s 28 points helped Northeastern defeat Hofstra 77-68 on Thursday night. King added five rebounds…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Rashad King’s 28 points helped Northeastern defeat Hofstra 77-68 on Thursday night.

King added five rebounds for the Huskies (13-11, 5-6 Coastal Athletic Association). LA Pratt scored 14 points and added six rebounds and five assists. William Kermoury had 13 points and finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line.

Jean Aranguren finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Pride (12-12, 4-7). Cruz Davis added 18 points and seven assists for Hofstra. Michael Graham also put up six points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Northeastern hosts Hampton and Hofstra hosts Stony Brook.

