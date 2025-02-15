King scores 25, Northeastern beats Stony Brook 71-60

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King’s 25 points helped Northeastern defeat Stony Brook 71-60 on Saturday. King added eight rebounds for…

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King’s 25 points helped Northeastern defeat Stony Brook 71-60 on Saturday.

King added eight rebounds for the Huskies (15-12, 7-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Harold Woods scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. JB Frankel had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Seawolves (6-21, 2-12) were led by Andre Snoddy, who posted 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Collin O’Connor added 12 points and four assists for Stony Brook. Ben Wight finished with 11 points.

Northeastern took the lead about five miniutes into the game and never looked back. The score was 39-23 at halftime, with Woods racking up 12 points. Northeastern was outscored by Stony Brook in the second half by five points, with King scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Northeastern hosts Charleston and Stony Brook travels to play Hampton.

