Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » King scores 24 as…

King scores 24 as Northeastern defeats Campbell 67-58

The Associated Press

February 13, 2025, 9:32 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King’s 24 points helped Northeastern defeat Campbell 67-58 on Thursday night.

King shot 9 for 19 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (14-12, 6-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Harold Woods added 14 points while shooting 6 of 16 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while they also had 12 rebounds and four steals. LA Pratt shot 4 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

Colby Duggan finished with 14 points for the Fighting Camels (14-12, 9-4). Elijah Walsh added 12 points and six rebounds for Campbell. Nolan Dorsey had nine points, nine rebounds and four steals. The Fighting Camels broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

King scored 10 points in the first half and Northeastern went into the break trailing 32-29. Northeastern outscored Campbell by 12 points in the second half. King led the way with 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Northeastern hosts Stony Brook and Campbell travels to play Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up