King leads Northeastern against Hampton after 28-point performance

Hampton Pirates (11-13, 3-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (13-11, 5-6 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces…

Hampton Pirates (11-13, 3-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (13-11, 5-6 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Hampton after Rashad King scored 28 points in Northeastern’s 77-68 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies are 5-3 in home games. Northeastern has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 3-8 against CAA opponents. Hampton is sixth in the CAA scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Northeastern averages 70.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Woods is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. JB Frankel is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

George Beale averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.