King leads Northeastern against Hampton after 28-point game

Hampton Pirates (11-13, 3-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (13-11, 5-6 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Hampton after Rashad King scored 28 points in Northeastern’s 77-68 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies have gone 5-3 in home games. Northeastern is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates are 3-8 in CAA play. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 7.0.

Northeastern averages 70.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. LA Pratt is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

George Beale is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.3 points. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

