King leads North Dakota against North Dakota State after 24-point game

North Dakota State Bison (20-9, 9-5 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-9 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

North Dakota State Bison (20-9, 9-5 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-9 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts North Dakota State after Eli King scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 88-77 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-6 on their home court. North Dakota is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 9-5 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

North Dakota is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game North Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. King is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Masen Miller is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 10.4 points. Jacksen Moni is shooting 49.7% and averaging 22.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.