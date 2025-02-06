King and the Northeastern Huskies visit conference foe Hofstra

Northeastern Huskies (12-11, 4-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-11, 4-6 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northeastern Huskies (12-11, 4-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-11, 4-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -4; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Rashad King and Northeastern visit Jean Aranguren and Hofstra on Thursday.

The Pride have gone 5-4 in home games. Hofstra is second in the CAA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 5.4.

The Huskies have gone 4-6 against CAA opponents. Northeastern has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hofstra scores 67.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 70.2 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern scores 5.2 more points per game (70.2) than Hofstra allows (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aranguren is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Cruz Davis is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

King is averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. JB Frankel is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

