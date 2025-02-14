King and Northeastern host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-20, 2-11 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (14-12, 6-7 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern…

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-20, 2-11 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (14-12, 6-7 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Stony Brook after Rashad King scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 67-58 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies are 6-4 on their home court. Northeastern has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 2-11 in conference matchups. Stony Brook ranks ninth in the CAA allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

Northeastern averages 70.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 74.8 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Luster II averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Andre Snoddy is shooting 52.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

