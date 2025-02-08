Kiki Iriafen shines as No. 7 Southern Cal triumphs over No. 8 Ohio State 84-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 13 rebounds and No. 7 Southern California defeated eighth-ranked Ohio…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 13 rebounds and No. 7 Southern California defeated eighth-ranked Ohio State 84-63 on Saturday night when Trojans star JuJu Watkins struggled offensively.

It was a cold shooting night for Watkins, the Big Ten’s leading scorer who averages 24.2 points. She missed her first 11 shots before scoring on a layup in the third quarter, drawing big cheers from the crowd. She was 5 for 21 from the floor (1 of 6 from 3-point range) and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Trojans (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten) missed their first seven shots and had five turnovers in the game’s opening five minutes.

The Buckeyes (20-3, 9-3) were led by Taylor Thierry, who scored 14 points before fouling out with 5:37 remaining. Cotie McMahon added 13 points.

NO. 9 TCU 63, TEXAS TECH 42

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Roberson had a season-high 14 points as ninth-ranked TCU won its 19th consecutive home game and moved back into a share of the Big 12 lead with a victory over Texas Tech.

Madison Conner had 13 points with three 3-pointers, and put the Frogs (22-3, 10-2 Big 12) ahead to stay with a deep 3 from the right wing with 7:32 left in the third quarter.

Jasmine Shavers had 15 points for Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10), which never led while losing its fifth game in a row. Loghan Johnson had 11 points.

TCU was coming off a 59-50 loss at 12th-ranked Kansas State in a matchup then of co-leaders Wednesday night that was the Frogs’ season low for points. They are co-leaders again after the Wildcats lost 85-55 earlier Saturday at No. 25 Oklahoma State.

NO. 25 OKLAHOMA STATE 85, NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 55

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anna Gret Asi drilled a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Stailee Heard had a double-double and No. 25 Oklahoma State blitzed No. 12 Kansas State.

Asi had six 3s in the first half as the Cowgirls bolted to a 51-20 lead. After the Wildcats scored the first 10 points of the second half Oklahoma State reeled off 15 points.

Heard had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma State (19-4, 9-3 Big 12 Conference), which matched its largest win against a ranked team in school history. Micah Gray had 19 points. Gray and Heard both had three 3s and Asi had six assists.

Jaelyn Glenn had 13 points for the Wildcats (22-3, 10-2) and Serena Sundell had 11.

NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 79, HOUSTON 51

HOUSTON (AP) — JJ Quinerly had 16 of her 20 points in the first quarter, 13 in a game-opening 20-0 burst, and No. 18 West Virginia rolled to a win over Houston.

Quinerly and Jordan Harrison combined for all 25 points in the first quarter when the Mountaineers took a 25-4 lead and Quinerly had 18 at halftime when the lead was 37-18.

Harrison finished with 14 points for West Virginia (19-4, 9-3 Big 12 Conference). Sydney Shaw added 13 points and Kyah Watson 12.

Gia Cooke led Houston (5-19, 1-12) with 16 points. Laila Blair had 10 points and Kierra Merchant had 10 rebounds.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.