Kiewiet leads Lafayette against Army after 26-point game

Lafayette Leopards (7-19, 4-11 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (20-5, 12-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Army after Teresa Kiewiet scored 26 points in Lafayette’s 75-61 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights are 10-3 on their home court. Army is second in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 56.6 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Leopards have gone 4-11 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Army’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The Black Knights and Leopards match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Kiewiet is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

