Keonte Jones scores 16 as Cal State Northridge tops Cal State Bakersfield 88-62

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Keonte Jones scored 16 points to help Cal State Northridge cruise past Cal State Bakersfield 88-62 on Saturday night.

Jones also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Matadors (15-7, 7-4 Big West Conference). Scotty Washington hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. PJ Fuller added 13 points.

Jemel Jones and Corey Stephenson led the way for the Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7) with 13 points apiece. Jaden Alexander finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

