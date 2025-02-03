Keon Thompson, Matt Hayman rally Stephen F. Austin over New Orleans 88-85 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Keon Thompson had 23 points and Matt Hayman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Keon Thompson had 23 points and Matt Hayman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime from beyond halfcourt and scored 19 to rally Stephen F. Austin to an 88-85 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

JR Jacobs buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left to pull New Orleans even before Hayman hit the winner.

Thompson added five rebounds and five assists for the Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-9 Southland Conference). Hayman made 7 of 15 shots (5 for 13 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Keith Lamar hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

The Privateers (4-19, 2-10) were led by Kohen Rowbatham with 28 points. Leland Coleman added 21 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Theo Grant had 18 points.

The Lumberjacks’ Crishawn Christmas made two free throws with two seconds left to force overtime tied at 74.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

