Kent State visits Miami (OH) following Sullinger’s 32-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (18-8, 8-5 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-7, 10-3 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Miami (OH) after Jalen Sullinger scored 32 points in Kent State’s 91-84 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The RedHawks are 12-1 in home games. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Antwone Woolfolk leads the RedHawks with 5.8 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 8-5 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Safford averaging 4.8.

Miami (OH) scores 80.8 points, 14.1 more per game than the 66.7 Kent State allows. Kent State’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 14.2 points. Peter Suder is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 6.6 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

