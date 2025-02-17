Kent State takes on Bowling Green following Medley’s 24-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (17-8, 7-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-15, 4-8 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (17-8, 7-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-15, 4-8 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Bowling Green after Cian Medley scored 24 points in Kent State’s 76-75 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Falcons are 7-6 in home games. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 30.1 rebounds. Jamai Felt leads the Falcons with 6.4 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 7-5 against MAC opponents. Kent State is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Bowling Green averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is averaging 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

