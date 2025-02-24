Kent State faces Toledo following Gillespie’s 20-point showing

Toledo Rockets (16-11, 9-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (18-9, 8-6 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (16-11, 9-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (18-9, 8-6 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Toledo after Delrecco Gillespie scored 20 points in Kent State’s 96-92 overtime loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Golden Flashes have gone 9-4 in home games. Kent State is second in the MAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Gillespie averaging 2.5.

The Rockets are 9-5 against MAC opponents. Toledo is fourth in the MAC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Kent State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. VonCameron Davis is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.