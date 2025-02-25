Kent State earns 105-65 win against Toledo

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 21 points as Kent State beat Toledo 105-65 on Tuesday night. Davis shot…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 21 points as Kent State beat Toledo 105-65 on Tuesday night.

Davis shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (19-9, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Jamal Sumlin added 20 points while going 9 of 14 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Marquis Barnett went 8 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points, while adding three steals.

Sam Lewis finished with 17 points and three steals for the Rockets (16-12, 9-6). Sonny Wilson added 13 points for Toledo. Javan Simmons also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Kent State took the lead with 14:51 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 54-30 at halftime, with Barnett racking up 16 points. Kent State extended its lead to 85-48, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Sumlin scored a team-high 17 points in the second half.

Up next for Kent State is a Friday matchup with Akron on the road. Toledo visits Buffalo on Saturday.

