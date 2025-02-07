Kennesaw State visits Middle Tennessee after Scott’s 30-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (8-13, 3-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (17-6, 9-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-13, 3-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (17-6, 9-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Kennesaw State after Ta’Mia Scott scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-46 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Raiders have gone 9-0 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 15-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls have gone 3-7 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is fifth in the CUSA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Prencis Harden averaging 3.0.

Middle Tennessee scores 65.5 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 64.6 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 10.1 more points per game (63.2) than Middle Tennessee allows (53.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harden is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Owls. Kailyn Fields is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 64.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.2 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.