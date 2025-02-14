Kennesaw State hosts Sam Houston after Hooks’ 21-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (11-11, 4-8 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-14, 4-8 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (11-11, 4-8 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-14, 4-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Sam Houston after Carly Hooks scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-72 win against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Owls are 6-4 in home games. Kennesaw State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearkats are 4-8 against conference opponents. Sam Houston is sixth in the CUSA with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 7.6.

Kennesaw State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 62.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 65.4 Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Bearkats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hooks averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Prencis Harden is averaging 14.9 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ogayemi is scoring 11.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

